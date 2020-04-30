Victory Gardens set to be transformed into a Green Energy Mini-City



Victory Gardens Phases 3, 4 & 5 is all set to be transformed into a Green Energy Mini City with the installation of a one-of-a-kind solar street lighting that will cover all the internal streets within the three phases. This will include 240 pieces of high quality aluminium cased, 180w integrated LED solar street light with photo sensor mounted on an 8 meter steel pole that will convert this Kitengela located gated community into a green energy mini city.

Optiven signed the deal that will actualize this undertaking at the beginning of the year 2020 with a leading solar expert, making this strategically located project edge closer to becoming the ultimate place of choice in Nairobi Metropolis.

The contractor undertaking this solar lights project is set to finish the installation works by the next 90 days.

These Energy saving, eco-friendly non-pollution street lights will have an ability to automatically turn on at dusk and turn off at dawn, making them even more effective for the inhabitants of this superlative gated community.

“This is a great development for Victory Gardens and was motivated by Optiven’s deep passion to transform its future developments into green projects in line with Sustainable development Goal (SDG) number 7, that seeks to ensure that the world has access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all,” says George Wachiuri, Optiven Group CEO.

Wachiuri remembers the days when the land was just bear, then Optiven acquired it from an Asian friend. “We prophesied on it as Optiven and this dream is now coming to fruition and all the value additions are indeed tangible.” Watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SO9HjlQ7OP4&feature=youtu.be

This project, he notes, started off with the promise of being transformed into a gated community estate of a kind, with solar street lights, thousands of trees on its green spaces, kid’s parks and piped water within the project. All this is besides its 24/7 manned security.

Already, Optiven has established superb green spaces, and planted thousands of trees on this project, making it a tranquil place that is so full of life. Watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXqUvYSSZ9s&feature=youtu.be

The Optiven CEO observes that there are already many Kenyans who have set up their dream homes in this extremely unique project.

“The presence of great and renowned schools, many reputable hospitals around, top banks and upcoming shopping malls has made the area to be rated as one of the exclusive areas for top career men and women as well as businessmen in the East African capital,” says Wachiuri.

Hotels such as GMC Fun Place have invested massively near Victory Gardens. This is coupled with the over 30, 000 Kenyans who work in Nairobi retire to Kitengela in the evening, making it earn the popular ‘Bedroom of Nairobi’ phrase. Victory Gardens is already a place of choice for most of these families.

If you are looking for the most convenient gated community to establish your dream family home within Nairobi Metropolis, this green leafy suburb of Kitengela that is set on a 100 acres of well planned development is just the place to be! Watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYp8qOnBChQ&feature=youtu.be

