A 10 year IT career projection for a smart immigrant in USA

In my 10 years of living and working in America in the tech industry, I have seen first-hand how a lot of international students struggle in finding well-paying Jobs in corporate America as compared to Asians and specifically Indians.

Having relocated to USA as an international student, I was faced with the challenge of finding a good Job and a Job that could sponsor my long-term work visa. After some initial struggles, I figured a way out through the tech industry.

- Advertisement -

The tech Industry pays amazingly well, but I find a lot of our smart students really don’t embrace it, and those who have managed to get into the tech industry as consultant will agree with me that making six figure salary is the norm in this industry.It’s not a big deal!

So then you may ask, how long does it take to get to a six figure salary in the tech industry? Well, in this episode of Success With Bob Mwiti Show, I breakdown your career projection for the first 10 years working in the tech industry as a smart immigrant in USA.

Don’t forget to subscribe to my YouTube channel for the most informative content about living and working in USA.

A LITTLE BIT ABOUT ME!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA.

I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself.

Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.

On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up!

To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact Me At;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402