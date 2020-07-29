Massawe Japanni treated to a luxurious birthday party by husband Tom

Romance is the one aspect of marriage that should never die even if a couple is old and grey. Radio Maisha manager Tom Japanni knows this too well and went all out when his bae Massawe Japanni turned a year older.

The loving husband organised a black-themed event that was attended by the radio host’s closest friends and family.

It involved an exciting photoshoot by the poolside and scrumptious meals while people celebrated the lady of the hour. Massawe smiled all through the ceremony like a little child in a candy shop because her heart was filled with love



She wore a cute, flirty and short black dress that showed off her sculpted legs. The mum and wife tapped into her inner little girl and had fun like there was no tomorrow. The radio presenter laughed her heart out whenever the cameraman said “cheese” and held onto her friends tightly throughout the whole session.

There was cake, merrymaking, kisses from the loving husband, gifts in abundance and a heart filled with gratitude by the end of the day. Massawe and her husband rarely post each other on social media but special occasions call for a change in the rules. During their 13th anniversary, the Swahili journalist gushed over her bae Tom on social media leaving their fans in awe with her sweet words.

View this post on Instagram Surrounded by love 💕 📷 @velosphotography A post shared by Massawe Japanni (@massawejapanni) on Jul 27, 2020 at 11:34pm PDT

The pair who have been together for 17 years painted social media red with cute tbts of themselves through the course of their union. Massawe said they had their ups and down but always chose to stick together no matter how tough things got.

“Happy anniversary! It has taken not only love but pain and grit, laughter and tears as well as the help of God to get us to this point. May the grace of God for a blessed family continue to shine on our marriage. And may wisdom be our constant companion,” Massawe wrote.

Kutana Na Mwanadada Massawe Japanni Katika Idhaa Ya Milele

Getting To Know Massawe Japanni, The New Radio Jambo Presenter