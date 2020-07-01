Death Announcement For Francis Cosmas Njuguna Of Silver Spring MD

Our family is heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our beloved Francis Cosmas Njuguna.

Loving husband to Virginia Waitherero Njuguna, Dad to Sharon and Njau in the US, Jeddie and Njosh in the UK, Johan, Jaymoh and Izzoh in Kenya. Father in law to Patrick, Doreen and Muthoni. He was also blessed with 7 grandchildren and many more little ones that called him guka.

As many of you know, Mr. Njuguna has been battling kidney disease for the past 7 years. This last April, right at the beginning of the COVID- 19 Pandemic lockdown, his wishes and prayers were answered and he underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery at Georgetown University hospital in Washington, DC. Unfortunately, he developed serious complications in the past week and sadly, his hard fought battle came to an end on Saturday, June 27th after a brave battle with an infection.

More than anything, dad’s wish was to go back to Kenya after the transplant to enjoy his sunset years. The family’s plan is to fulfill his final wishes and send him back home to Kenya for his final resting place. We anticipate the total funeral costs to be about $30,000.

There will be a memorial service in Silver Spring, Maryland. Details will be communicated soon. Family and friends will be meeting daily at his home and virtually.

For more information please contact:

Sharon: 301-538-6156

Njau: 301-377-2046

For financial information, please use the details below:

CashApp: Sharon njuguna: $Shaz2020

Venmo – Flo Muriithi: $Florence-Muriithi

MPesa/Wave: James Kamau – 0728 941 431

GoFundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-arrangements-for-the-late-francis-nj…

Thank you very much for your generous contributions.

