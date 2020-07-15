Kenyan envoy Lazarus Amayo to present credentials to Trump

Washington, DC. Kenya’s Ambassador to the US, Lazarus Amayo, is set to present his credentials to President Donald Trump at the White House this Friday.

Mr Amayo finally reported for duty in Washington, DC mid this week, more than a year since he was appointed and re-assigned from the United Nations in New York.

- Advertisement -

He will be accompanied at the White House by only his wife.

“Because of Covid-19, Ambassador Amayo will only be accompanied by his spouse,” David Gacheru, the Deputy Chief of Missions who has been acting in the absence of a fully accredited envoy, said.

The former Karachuonyo MP takes over the key post in Washington that was once held by Robinson Njeru Githae who left for Austria.

It’s understood that Mr Amayo could not report immediately after his appointment last year due to what Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Ministry described as “procedural matters.”

Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau previously told KSN News, an online news aggregator published by BMJ Murithi, that he was held up by other matters.

“The man has been busy with other matters in New York, including our push for a seat on the UN Security Council. Besides, we have a very able Ambassador running the Washington DC office in the name of David Gacheru.”

By CHRIS WAMALWA

Source-nation.co.ke