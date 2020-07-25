Stranded Kenyan Students in USA Needs Urgent Help

Stranded Kenyan Students in USA Needs Urgent Help
Stranded Kenyan Students in USA Needs Urgent HelpMy fellow Diaspora leader, our Kenyan International students in the USA needs help now more than ever and I have no doubt that together  we are making a difference!.
As of this morning , we have received  a total of over 80 applications for BASICS NEEDS support from International students. The stories are authentic , real, urgent  and very touching. We have only raised $6700 as of this morning ( with over 80 students in need) I am humbly begging for prayers and financial support  towards this noble cause. Due to COVID-19, schools were closed in March and our students who are ONLY allowed to work on campus have not been able to work and are not eligible to apply for any financial support in the USA.

For those who have contributed, a big thank you for your generous donation . For those who have not, it is not too late to donate. Please kindly share with your Members and God willing one or two may be touched to contribute something small. Your support is invaluable to our International students.
To support this effort, please donate via any of the following links:
2. @Cashapp : $KESIDfoundation or 336-615-1558
3. @Paypal: [email protected]
4. @Zelle- [email protected]
5. @Zelle- 336-615-1558
KESID # 336-615-1558
For accountability purposes,
1. All contributions received will be posted  daily
2. There will be an online application process, and a committee of 7 members ( chaired by Dr. Muchai) will vet the applications.
For More updates, please join this WhatsApp group
Respectfully
Prof. Rotich on behalf of the Emergency Funds Committee.

 

