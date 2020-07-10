Why ODM Officials Were Locked Out of Joho’s Flight to Visit Raila

ODM officials were locked out of the plan to visit former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Dubai at the last minute.

The Party’s Chairman John Mbadi told journalists on Thursday, July 9 that many had expressed interest to fly to Dubai.

“It was decided that the idea be shelved to avoid mass travel,” he explained.

The ODM leader is expected to return to the country on Sunday, July 12 after ODM National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohammed and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho went to pick him.

The chartered flight raised eyebrows over the expenses incurred yet Kenyans were grappling with a slowed economy.

A report by NTV explained that it would cost Ksh1.3 million per hour to hire the plane.

Mbadi added that plans for the next stage of the Building Bridges Initiative had also been put on hold until the ODM leader returned to the country.

“Until Raila returns, the discussions revolving around the BBI cannot start because it is the key principals, the president and Raila who hold the key to reforms,” he stated.

The reconstitution of the committees in the National Assembly was also suspended after ODM rejected Jubilee’s proposed list, arguing that some members of crucial committees were opposed to the BBI.

Odinga’s wife Ida told the media that the former PM could have returned sooner but the family decided to extend his stay by a week.

“We decided that he stays a little longer in Dubai to gain full recovery and avoid visitation that would distract his recovery and this is based on his doctor’s advice,” she revealed.

Ida also thanked Kenyans for the support and continued prayers.

By DENIS MWANGI

Source-kenyans.co.ke