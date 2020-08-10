United States issues high risk travel warning for Kenya over COVID-19

The American Government has issued a travel alert for Kenya over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

A statement on the U.S. embassy Kenya website said the Government lifted stay at home orders and resumed some transportation options and business operations.

“Reconsider travel to Kenya due to COVID-19……The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Kenya due to COVID-19,” it reads in part.

According to the CDC, a Level 3 Travel Health Notice is the highest risk level and means avoid all non essential travel.

This notice informs travelers that an outbreak (or in this case the coronavirus pandemic) is of high risk to travelers and no precautions are available to protect against the identified increased risk.

CDC says risk of contracting coronavirus in Kenya is high and has listed the country among 208 others on the Level 3 list.

“Travelers at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should consider postponing all travel, including essential travel, to Kenya,” the notice reads.

It further warns travelers that if they were to get sick in Kenya and need medical care, resources may be limited.

The CDC advises that travel to Kenya should only be undertaken in case of humanitarian aid work, medical reasons, or family emergencies.

“Older adults, people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions, and others at increased risk for severe illness should consider postponing all travel, including essential travel, to Kenya,” the notice adds.

African countries on the Level 3 list include Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Uganda, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe among others.

On Sunday, Kenya recorded 599 new coronavirus cases raising the country’s case load to 26,436.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe also noted that coronavirus fatalities rose to 420 after two people succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, the United States set a record for coronavirus cases on Saturday, with more than 5 million people now infected, according to a Reuters tally.

With one out of every 66 residents infected, the United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases. The country has recorded more than 160,000 deaths, nearly a quarter of the world’s total.

Source-https://citizentv.co.ke