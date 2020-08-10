Very few people in our community know about this high income IT skill!

With covid-19, it has become evident that companies that embraced RPA, a technology that minimizes reliance on humans to do simple, tedious business tasks, have had less disruptions in their day-day handling of business processes.

Due to this fact, there has been a huge interest by companies to automate their processes to avoid reliance on humans for such simple, tedious tasks.

There has been a huge spike in the demand for people with these skills and the most interesting thing is that very few people in our community know much about this amazing technology that is transforming the way companies perform their business processes.

If you want to get in to a well paying IT career that does not require you to know how to code, get in touch with us today and train to become a robotics process automation (RPA) business analyst. You can check our training programs at www.appstecamerica.com

email: [email protected] or call us at 813-573-5619 ext 402. You can sample one of our introduction lessons of the program here; A LITTLE BIT ABOUT ME! I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA. I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself. My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs. On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well. Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to; www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com Contact Me At;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402