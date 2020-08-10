The Rate of Homes Building Going up by the day at Victory Gardens

By Bonnie Tinda
It was site visit galore by amongst others, His Excellency Ambassador Gitonga, who has been very pleased by the set up of the Victory Gardens Phase 4 & 5.

It’s now official that the Ambassador is about to set up his home in this green project whose design and planning has been executed with families and future in mind. The use of green energy, establishment of a fruits’ parks, introduction of uniformed security, water on every plot, water storage tower amongst other add ons has already been done.

This project is now at its tail end in terms of take up.

Very few plots remaining to rap the gated community up and hand it over to home owners association.

If you want to join the best estate within Nairobi Metropolis, get in touch with us through these contacts:

Contact Optiven Group: 0790 300 300
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.optiven.co.ke
George Wachiuri Blog: www.georgewachiuri.com
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2VdSuFJ

 

