The Rate of Homes Building Going up by the day at Victory Gardens



It was site visit galore by amongst others, His Excellency Ambassador Gitonga, who has been very pleased by the set up of the Victory Gardens Phase 4 & 5.

It’s now official that the Ambassador is about to set up his home in this green project whose design and planning has been executed with families and future in mind. The use of green energy, establishment of a fruits’ parks, introduction of uniformed security, water on every plot, water storage tower amongst other add ons has already been done.

This project is now at its tail end in terms of take up.

Very few plots remaining to rap the gated community up and hand it over to home owners association.

