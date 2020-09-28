Gone Too Soon: Promotion to Glory For Kelvin K Mwangi Of Newark, DE

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Kelvin Kamau Mwangi (a.k.a KK) of Mile Marker Freight Services, Newark, Delaware, due to a tragic road accident on 09/20/20. KK was the beloved son of Mwangi Kamau and Anna Kahiu.

A dear grandchild to Kamau Chege, Lydia Wacheke Kamau, Beatrice Njoki Kamau & Lydia Wangari Kahiu. He was a beloved nephew and cousin to the Kamau and Kahiu family (in US, UK, Germany & Kenya).

The Family and Funeral Organizing Committee is kindly seeking prayers, moral, as well as financial, support. A fundraising is ongoing to help the family offset funeral and travel expenses to Kenya, where KK will be laid to rest.

*Prayer meetings are being held via Zoom at 8 PM on Sunday 9/27/2020, Tuesday 9/29/2020 and Thursday 10/1/2020: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7122264284.

A limited capacity Memorial Service (Family Members Only per DE State guidelines) will be held on Friday 10/2/2020, 4pm EST at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church, 345 Bear-Christiana Rd, Bear, Newark, DE 19702 and live streamed (link to be updated on whatsapp and facebook forums).

Financial support to the Family can be sent to:

*CASHAPP: $Annakahiu* *Phone: 302 518 1158.*

*ZELLE: Steph Macharia *Phone: 302 450 8206*

*https://www.gofundme.com/f/celebration-of-life-for-kelvin-kk-mwangi?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1*

*Fundraising and funeral updates at:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/HHqTNIgrtunJjqzzOZiRwc

Thank you immensely for your moral, prayers and financial support.

