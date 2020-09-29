Record number of 2777 Kenyans Won DV-2021 Green Card Lottery

According to the US State Department, a record number of 2,777 Kenyans won the green cards in the Diversity Visa program (green card lottery) which took place from October 2nd, 2019 to November 6th, 2019. This was higher than DV-2019 results where only 1801 won.

A total of 132,404 applicants from around the world won the lottery and were notified to file applications for a chance to be among the 55,000 winners who will be granted immigrant visas/green cards. Winners have until September 30, 2021 to receive an immigrant visa, and those who will not have received a visa by that date will “derive no further benefit from their DV-2021 registration,” the State Department sates. Additionally, only a maximum of 55,000 selected winners will be granted immigrant visas. Once this number is reached the program for fiscal year 2021 will end.

- Advertisement -

The Diversity Visa (DV) program allows up to 55,000 qualified foreign nationals to submit entries for a chance be selected for US permanent residency. Winners as well as their derivatives (spouses and minor children) are then required make an application for an immigrant visa and undergo interviews for immigrant visas at the US embassy or consulate in their home country before they can migrate to the US.

Dates for the DV-2022 program are expected to be announced soon

Record number of 2777 Kenyans Won DV-2021 Green Card Lottery