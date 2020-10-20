Full list of new appointments of Ambassadors and Heads of Missions Abroad

NEWSKENYA NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Full list of new appointments of Ambassadors and Heads of Missions Abroad

Full list of new appointments of Ambassadors and Heads of Missions AbroadIn a press release of 15th August 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the following appointments of Ambassadors, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Heads of Missions to Missions Abroad  made by H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta CGH, President of the Republic of Kenya:

 

1. Amb. Jean Kamau – Amb. Designate Addis Ababa

- Advertisement -

2. Mr. Lindsay Kiptiness _ Amb. Designate Bangkok

3. Amb. Tom Amolo – Amb. Designate Berlin

4. Amb Lemarron Kaanto – Amb. Designate Brasilia

More Related Stories
NEWS

Uhuru nominated IEBC commissioners to missions abroad

KENYA NEWS

US Issues Tough visa rules for Kenyan students seeking to…

NEWS

Kenyans living abroad to get better services if a new Bill…

NEWS

Numbers of Kenyans who have died abroad from Covid-19 rise…

5. Amb. Daniel Wambura – Amb. Designate Bujumbura

6. Amb. John Tipis – Amb. Designate Canberra

7. Ms Stella Munyi – Amb. Designate Harare

8. Amb. Maj. Gen.(rtd) Samuel Nandwa – Amb. Designate Juba

9. Maj. Gen. (rtd) Ngewa Mukala – Amb. Designate Khartoum

10. Amb. Benson Ogutu – Amb. Designate Moscow

11. Amb. Dr. Martin Kimani – Amb. Designate New York

12. Ms Immaculate Wambua – Amb. Designate Ottawa

13. Amb. Catherine Mwangi – Amb. Designate Pretoria

14. Mr. Joshua Gatimu – Amb. Designate Tehran

15. Amb. Tabu Irina – Amb. Designate Tokyo

16. Amb. Ms Jean Kimani – Amb. Designate UNHABITA

The following have been appointed as Deputy Heads of Mission to Missions Abroad:

17. Maj. Gen. (rtd) Thomas Chepkato – Mogadishu

18. Ms Irene Achieng Oloo – New Delhi

19. Mr. Hudson Ivutsia – Abuja

20. Ms Judy Sijine – The Hague

21. Mr. Joakim Kiarie Kamere – London

22. Mr. Isaac Parashina Tel Aviv

23. Ms Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina – Rome

24. Ms Margaret Mwachanya – Islamabad

25. Dr. Paul Kibiwott – Moscow

The following have also been promoted to the Position of Ambassador at the Ministry Headquarters:

26. Mr. Joseph Vungo – Head Legal

27. Mr. James Waweru – Head Treaties

28. Ms. Susan Mwangi – Special Office of the UNSC Peace

and Security Council

29. Dr. Margaret Gachuru – Global Assets Management

Source: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: