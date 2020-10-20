Full list of new appointments of Ambassadors and Heads of Missions Abroad
In a press release of 15th August 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the following appointments of Ambassadors, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Heads of Missions to Missions Abroad made by H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta CGH, President of the Republic of Kenya:
1. Amb. Jean Kamau – Amb. Designate Addis Ababa
2. Mr. Lindsay Kiptiness _ Amb. Designate Bangkok
3. Amb. Tom Amolo – Amb. Designate Berlin
4. Amb Lemarron Kaanto – Amb. Designate Brasilia
5. Amb. Daniel Wambura – Amb. Designate Bujumbura
6. Amb. John Tipis – Amb. Designate Canberra
7. Ms Stella Munyi – Amb. Designate Harare
8. Amb. Maj. Gen.(rtd) Samuel Nandwa – Amb. Designate Juba
9. Maj. Gen. (rtd) Ngewa Mukala – Amb. Designate Khartoum
10. Amb. Benson Ogutu – Amb. Designate Moscow
11. Amb. Dr. Martin Kimani – Amb. Designate New York
12. Ms Immaculate Wambua – Amb. Designate Ottawa
13. Amb. Catherine Mwangi – Amb. Designate Pretoria
14. Mr. Joshua Gatimu – Amb. Designate Tehran
15. Amb. Tabu Irina – Amb. Designate Tokyo
16. Amb. Ms Jean Kimani – Amb. Designate UNHABITA
The following have been appointed as Deputy Heads of Mission to Missions Abroad:
17. Maj. Gen. (rtd) Thomas Chepkato – Mogadishu
18. Ms Irene Achieng Oloo – New Delhi
19. Mr. Hudson Ivutsia – Abuja
20. Ms Judy Sijine – The Hague
21. Mr. Joakim Kiarie Kamere – London
22. Mr. Isaac Parashina Tel Aviv
23. Ms Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina – Rome
24. Ms Margaret Mwachanya – Islamabad
25. Dr. Paul Kibiwott – Moscow
The following have also been promoted to the Position of Ambassador at the Ministry Headquarters:
26. Mr. Joseph Vungo – Head Legal
27. Mr. James Waweru – Head Treaties
28. Ms. Susan Mwangi – Special Office of the UNSC Peace
and Security Council
29. Dr. Margaret Gachuru – Global Assets Management
Source: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS