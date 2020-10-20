Full list of new appointments of Ambassadors and Heads of Missions Abroad

Full list of new appointments of Ambassadors and Heads of Missions Abroad

In a press release of 15th August 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the following appointments of Ambassadors, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Heads of Missions to Missions Abroad made by H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta CGH, President of the Republic of Kenya:

1. Amb. Jean Kamau – Amb. Designate Addis Ababa

- Advertisement -

2. Mr. Lindsay Kiptiness _ Amb. Designate Bangkok

3. Amb. Tom Amolo – Amb. Designate Berlin

4. Amb Lemarron Kaanto – Amb. Designate Brasilia

5. Amb. Daniel Wambura – Amb. Designate Bujumbura

6. Amb. John Tipis – Amb. Designate Canberra

7. Ms Stella Munyi – Amb. Designate Harare

8. Amb. Maj. Gen.(rtd) Samuel Nandwa – Amb. Designate Juba

9. Maj. Gen. (rtd) Ngewa Mukala – Amb. Designate Khartoum

10. Amb. Benson Ogutu – Amb. Designate Moscow

11. Amb. Dr. Martin Kimani – Amb. Designate New York

12. Ms Immaculate Wambua – Amb. Designate Ottawa

13. Amb. Catherine Mwangi – Amb. Designate Pretoria

14. Mr. Joshua Gatimu – Amb. Designate Tehran

15. Amb. Tabu Irina – Amb. Designate Tokyo

16. Amb. Ms Jean Kimani – Amb. Designate UNHABITA

The following have been appointed as Deputy Heads of Mission to Missions Abroad:

17. Maj. Gen. (rtd) Thomas Chepkato – Mogadishu

18. Ms Irene Achieng Oloo – New Delhi

19. Mr. Hudson Ivutsia – Abuja

20. Ms Judy Sijine – The Hague

21. Mr. Joakim Kiarie Kamere – London

22. Mr. Isaac Parashina Tel Aviv

23. Ms Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina – Rome

24. Ms Margaret Mwachanya – Islamabad

25. Dr. Paul Kibiwott – Moscow

The following have also been promoted to the Position of Ambassador at the Ministry Headquarters:

26. Mr. Joseph Vungo – Head Legal

27. Mr. James Waweru – Head Treaties

28. Ms. Susan Mwangi – Special Office of the UNSC Peace

and Security Council

29. Dr. Margaret Gachuru – Global Assets Management

Source: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS