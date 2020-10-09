How to Apply for a Green Card-Eligibility Categories

Before starting the application process, there are two questions that you should answer first: After you understand the process, click here to apply-https://dvprogram.state.gov/application.aspx

1. Are you eligible to apply?

U.S. immigration laws provide a variety of ways for people to apply for a Green Card. The eligibility requirements may vary depending on the immigrant category you are applying under. Go to our Green Card Eligibility Categories page to see all the possible categories you can apply under and what the eligibility requirements are.

- Advertisement -

Being Sponsored for a Green Card

Most people who apply for a Green Card will need to complete at least two forms—an immigrant petition and a Green Card application (Form I-485). Someone else usually must file the petition for you (often referred to as sponsoring or petitioning for you), although you may be eligible to file for yourself in some cases. Here are the most common forms:

Other petitions include:

Refer to your eligibility category to see if you need a petition.

2. Are you inside or outside the United States?

If you are eligible to apply for a Green Card, you then need to determine which process to use – adjustment of status or consular processing.

Click the link for more detail: https://www.uscis.gov/green-card

How to Apply for a Green Card-Eligibility Categories