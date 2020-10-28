Kenyan Diaspora Huldah Momanyi-Hiltsley making a difference back home

When she graduated with her master’s, Momanyi-Hiltsley and her husband, Bart, chased the sunshine by moving to San Diego. She became a data privacy corporate analyst for Dexcom, a company that creates continuous glucose monitoring technology for individuals with diabetes. And while Momanyi-Hiltsley loves her job, her true passion is empowering communities of color—especially the immigrant communities—to have access to knowledge and resources needed to thrive and be active members of their communities.

As her family prepared to move across the country, Momanyi-Hiltsley was also considering how she could give back to her community in Kenya. Prayerfully, she examined her heart, passions, and resources to see where God was leading her. She realized that empowering women and girls in Kenya was her calling. Her personal experience had led her to appreciate the opportunities America had to offer her as a woman of color. Momanyi-Hiltsley appreciated her privilege of being able to go to school and make a better life for her and her family. She also recognized that many women in her home country did not have the same privileges and opportunities. “I come from a culture where, when you talk about women empowerment and when you talk about women bringing value into a community—it’s just not the norm,” Momanyi-Hiltsley says. “And because of traditions and deep-rooted cultural traits, in most cases, women are put in a box and their role defined for them. I am a testimony of what an education can do for a woman. I have seen what a woman is capable of when she is empowered to strive toward her potential. In my culture, investing and empowering girls and women, in most cases, seems like a taboo that’s changing as time goes by, but for me it’s not changing fast enough.”

In response to a great need, Momanyi-Hiltsley created SaniNaps—a nonprofit focused on providing girls in Kenya with sanitary napkins and school supplies which are largely not accessible in rural areas. In 2014, Momanyi-Hiltsley officially launched the project and started making connections with schools in Kenya, fundraising, and putting together sanitary kits. They made their first trip to Kenya in 2014, distributing about 150 kits. For their latest trip in 2019, they were prepared to serve over 4,000 women and girls due to their partnership with Days for Girls International.

And while the sheer numbers for the project are important and even impressive, how they distribute these kits matters more to Momanyi-Hiltsley than the number they distributed. It’s a holistic endeavor that emphasizes empowerment, sustainability, and accountability, Momanyi-Hiltsley says. They bring a women’s health expert to educate these girls about what it means to be a woman from a scientific point of view. When they distribute the kits, they tell the girls that they’re responsible for their own health, that they have the power to stay in school despite their periods. “Sanitary kits are a tool to empower these girls and provide education and knowledge,” Momanyi-Hiltlsey says. “They might not have access to everything, but they will have the knowledge to make sound life decisions with just a basic high school degree. That was the ultimate goal. With an education, a girl can change her life, her family, her community, and her world. With an education, she has the power to break the cycle of poverty.”