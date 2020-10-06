Kenyan Pastor Andrew Mugo Ordained by a Baptist Church in Maryland

By Diaspora Messenger
Rev. Joel Gilbert praying with Pastor Andrew Mugo after giving him the ordination certificate

Sunday 4th October  2020 was a very special day for Pastor Andrew Kariuki Mugo of Rockville Maryland. It was the day of apprehension too not knowing how it was going to turn out after his interview with the Ordination Council to determine if he was going to be ordained or not.

Luckily, the ordination interview went very well and at the end of the evening, he passed the interview and was handed a certificate which was signed by all those in the Ordination Council.

Pastor Andrew had sat in a Ordination Council interview for more than two and a half hours going through a rigorous interview process. The Ordination Council was led by Pastor Joel Gilbert, senior pastor of Poolesville Baptist Church assisted by deacons and Elders of the church. Here is the full list of  the Ordination Council:

1. Rev. Joel Gilbert-Senior Pastor
2. Mr. Carl Adema-Church Elder
3. Mr. Vernon Sauder-Church Elder
4. Dr. Bryan Birman- Church Elder
5. Dr. Rev. Scott Redd- President Reformed Theological Seminary-Washington D.C
6. Dr. Rev. Robert M Norris-Adjunct Professor RTS/Former senior Pastor /current teaching Pastor/4th Presbyterian Church
7. Dr. Ron Blankenship-Director of Missions/Church Planting Catalyst-Montgomery Baptist Association
8. Michael Matter-African Church Planting Consultant-Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware/Language Church Missionary-Montgomery Baptist Association.
9. Rev. Carter Askren- pastor Evangelical Lutheran Church/Chaplain
10. Ashford Njogu -Senior Program officer-American councils of International Education
11. Evangelist Isaac Kariuki-Kenyan Community Leader, CEO and Founder of Diaspora Messenger News Media.
12. Mrs Agnes Kariuki (Observer)
13. Peninah W. Kariuki (Observer)
Peninah W. Kariuki and Agnes Kariuki as observers

Currently Pastor Andrew Mugo is a Resident Chaplain at Frederick Health Hospice/Frederick Health (Hospital) and a member of Poolesville Baptist Church.

Pastor Mugo was born and raised as Roman Catholic and during his High school days, he spent much of his time with his peers who were not interested in attending church except during Christmas. After graduating from High school, he lived a worldly life but later came to his and gave his life to Christ where he started his Christian walk.

Andrew’s  purpose is to live for God in obedience and share in his love and providence, mercy, grace and truth as revealed through Jesus Christ. His utmost purpose and mission are to use gifts that God has equipped him with in leadership, teaching, evangelism and outreach ministry.

There will be an Ordination affirmation worship service at Poolesville Baptist Church on 11/15/2020 and all are invited. The address is:

17550 West Willard Road
Poolesville, MD 20837
Report by Isaac Kariuki/Diaspora Messenger News Media

 

 

