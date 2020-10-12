Shipping to Kenya: How to Ship Goods From USA to Kenya

Shipping can be quite stressful especially while doing it single-handedly.

Having an experienced hand or company intervening for you could make the experience much easier than many people realise.

As such, there are several shipping companies in Kenya that have played an instrumental role in helping Kenyans to ship various products.

Read on to find out the different ways of shipping from USA to Kenya?

The shipping industry in Kenya

Shipping is a common mode of transport through which goods and services are physically moved from one place to another.

Originally, shipping was derived from the word ship which was the movement of cargo from one continent to the other via sea.

However, the term shipping nowadays refers to the movement of cargo via a variety of transport modes including water, land, and air transport among others.

In general, shipping refers to the transportation of cargo irrespective of the means used.

Kenyan shipping companies are mainly specialized in moving merchandise goods, commodities, and cargo.

Sea shipping is the most popular form of shipping especially due to its ability to haul more cargo than any other form of transport.

Still, it is more affordable compared to other options such as air shipping.

In Kenya, companies partner with merchant ships or a company with a fleet of ships to facilitate their shipping business.

How to ship goods from the USA to Kenya

You can use any of the following methods for shipping goods from the United States to Kenya:

1. DHL Shipping service

DHL is one of the largest logistics companies both in sea and airmail.

The company deals with the shipment of different items from the USA to Kenya.

If you have large or small shipping cargo, the company will handle it for you.

DHL also offers international courier services as well as warehousing solutions.

They have customised services and can deliver your items within a specified date.

Furthermore, the company allows you to track your shipment from the point of purchase to your doorstep.

Some of the most convenient services offered by the company are:

DHL Express 9:00:

With this service, you can ship a document from the USA today, and it will arrive in Kenya on the next possible business day.

DHL Express 12:00:

The service will guarantee delivery before noon on the next possible business day.

DHL Sameday Jetline:

Your parcel will board the first possible DHL flight

The company also has a service called DHL Sameday Sprintline.

In this case, your parcel will arrive on the same day. However, same-day services mostly apply to things like letters or documents in general.

2. FedEx International DirectDistribution

The service from FedEx offers a single and streamlined distribution channel to cut delays and fees.

You will skip unnecessary steps and clear customs as a single shipment. Also, you will bypass distribution centres through the service.

Here is how it works:

From the origin production facility, multiple packages are consolidated into a single shipment

FedEx then transports the goods to Kenya via ocean or air

The company clears custom as a single shipment

After deconsolidation, FedEx will deliver your package to your door

By using the service, you will not worry about taking your goods to a distribution centre before final delivery.

You will save money, time, and ensure your packages arrive fast.

3. AmazonGlobal

If you are buying an item on Amazon.com, the best service that will deliver the package to you is AmazonGlobal.

To use the service, you will first have to order or buy an item from the USA-based website.

You should then go to the checkout and enter the address where you want the package delivered.

In your shopping cart, you should see whether the items you have purchased qualify for delivery in Kenya.

If they do, Amazon will add import duty and fees.

The company will then deliver your package through an international courier service.

It will take 8-12 business days for your goods to arrive.

4. KenTex Cargo

You may buy an item from a USA online store like Amazon and eBay only to realise that item does not ship to Kenya.

But since you want the item, what do you do? That is where KenTex Cargo comes in.

It is one of the cheapest shipping companies from USA to Kenya.

If you want to buy something from Amazon, for example, the first step is to contact KenTex Cargo expressing your interest in purchasing the item.

Next, you will get a quote from the company within a short period.

Also, they will confirm whether they can buy from the link you have provided. If the quote satisfies you, they will send you their USA Address where you can ship your packages.

You will then have to buy the item, and the online store will deliver it to the address. KenTex Cargo will send you a notification to inform you when it will arrive.

In most cases, the company takes 14 days to deliver shipments from the USA to Kenya.

5. USGoBuy

You can ship products from the USA to Kenya using USGoBuy.

The company offers two essential services that include:

Buy For Me Service:

With this service, your first step is to submit your purchasing order to USGoBuy.

The company will then purchase the items on your behalf.

You will then have to submit your shipping order and wait for a few days for its delivery.

Ship For Me Service:

With this service, you sign up for a free USA address.

Next, you buy your items and ship them to their warehouse or the address provided.

You will then have to submit a shipping order to the company and wait for its delivery.

6. Savostore

If you are in Kenya and you wish to purchase goods in the USA, you don’t need a contact on the ground.

With Savostore, you can buy and ship or just ship any item as long as it is within their terms and service.

Unlike FedEx, you will need to visit their premises to collect your parcel once you have been notified of its arrival.

You have many options for shipping from USA to Kenya.

For example, you can use international courier services, air shipping, or ocean freight.

There are also many companies like KenTex Cargo, Savostore and StatesDuka that will buy items in the USA on your behalf and deliver them to your doorstep.

7.States Duka

States Duka is one of the best shipping companies in Kenya. This company also serves other countries including; Uganda, Tanzania, USA, and South Sudan.

With a presence in various countries, it is a clear indicator that States Duka is a big company with experience in its field. Presently, States Duka in Kenya is located in Ngara Nairobi along Kolobot Road.

It partners with various companies including, Amazon, eBay, and OLX to export cargo to and from the USA to Eastern Africa.

They charge an average of $15 per Kilogram of cargo because they specialize in Air shipping.

8. Online shopping stores

Unknown to many Kenyans, there are many international shops that can ship items you’ve purchased online for free or at a small fee.

Instead of using a third-party service, you can take advantage of this shipping service to have your items sent from the USA.

Large shopping sites like Amazon, eBay, and Zara can deliver products in the country.

Make sure to visit their terms and conditions page for more information.

You should also confirm their shipping rates for that particular product before you place an order.

List of other top shipping companies in Kenya

1. Century Cargo Shipping Company

2. Octa Transporters

3. Crono Company Limited

4. Filiken Transit Forwarders Ltd

5. Mahdi Logistics

6. Crystal spark Company

7. Sivicom Liners Limited

8. Famio Services limited

9. Sheffield Cargo Logistics limited

10. Storm Shipping Agency Limited

11. Seaforth Shipping Kenya Ltd

12. Rais Shipping Services Kenya Limited

13. Emirates Shipping East Africa Limited

14. Inchcape Shipping Services K Limited

15. Sea Bulk Chartering And Trading Limited

16. Wilhelmsen Ships Service Limited

17. Bollore Africa Logistics Kenya Limited

18. Cma Cgm Kenya Limited

19. Access Shipping Agency Limited

20. Access Shipping And Logistics Limited

21. Merlion Shipping Limited

22. Shipmarc Agency And Logistics Limited

23. Sima Marine Limited

24. Great Circle Line Kenya Limited

25. Harbour Agency Limited

26. International Shipping Agency Limited

27. Smat Shipping Services Limited

28. Green Island Shipping Services Limited

29. Maersk Kenya Limited

30. Oceanfreight Ea Ltd

31. Sturrock Shipping (Kenya) Limited

32. Seatrade Agencies Limited

33. Kenya National Shipping Line Ltd

34. Socopao Kenya Limited

35. East African Commercial And Shipping Company Ltd

36. Seven Seas Shipping Agencies K Limited

37. Southern Engineering Company Limited

38. I Messina K Limited

39. Express Shipping And Logistics Ea Ltd

40. Fay Logistics Limited

41. Emirates Shipping Agencies Kenya Ltd

42. Bio Fuels Limited

43. Sharaf Shipping Agency (K) Ltd

44. Diamond Shipping Services Ltd

45. Pil (Kenya) Limited

46. Zam Zam Shipping Limited

47. Sosco Fishing Industries Limited

48. Gulf Badr Group Kenya Limited

By ANTHONY OWINO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/