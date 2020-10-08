Size 8 admits marriage in trouble after husband was accused of Infidelity

VIDEO: Linet Munyali aka Size 8 will pray and fast for three days for the sake of her marriage with husband Sammy Muraya better known as Dj MO.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Size 8 said she will thereafter host a 30 minute prayer session on Facebook and Instagram.

“It is time to put the full armour of God it is battle time. On my knees I’ve gone to pray and started a 3 day fast for my marriage and my family. I know I shall see the salvation of the Lord in my home! God has already given me victory by faith,” she wrote.

“Let the marriage prayer movement begin from today Friday and Saturday!!! We meet live on my IG and Facebook on the 3rd day at 8 pm that is on Saturday for at least 30mins of praying together.”

On whether her spouse stepped out on her, the Mateke singer could not confirm or deny if the rumours are indeed true.

“What has been said about my marriage has been said whether it is true or not I don’t know only God knows the whole truth and we cannot reverse what has been said,” she added.

But for the past couple of days, the singer said she has been angry and sad after it was revealed that her husband has allegedly been with another woman identified as Margaret Wanyama.

The woman in question is apparently a manicurist in Bahrain and has been with the disc jockey for a while now.

“I’ve been angry and sad handling things physically but that stage is over for the bible says in Ephesians 6:12 we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities rules of darkness mashetani And if any of us fight physically we are bound to fail coz the devil is the main enemy not people. So no point of bitterness anger unforgiveness or fits of rage!!”

