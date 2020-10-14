Uhuru and Ruto in secret meetings in effort to boost their reconciliation.

Uhuru and Ruto in secret meetings in effort to boost their reconciliation.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto have reportedly been engaged in separate secret meetings in an effort to boost their reconciliation.

A report by The Standard indicated that two bishops had taken over the challenge and had met allies from the two factions of Jubilee Party.

- Advertisement -

They are reportedly seeking to have the two leaders have a handshake similar to that of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Uhuru witnessed on March 9, 2018.

One of the bishops from the Catholic Church spearheading the process noted that progress had been made and that the handshake was expected to be finalised in a week.

“We started the process of reaching out to the leaders. The talks are fruitful but not concluded. We pray for unity and reconciliation,” he told the publication.

The bishops are said to have swung into action after witnessing unease between the president and his deputy during the National Prayer Day on Saturday, October 10, at State House.

They reportedly held the first meeting on the evening of Sunday, October 11, a day after the National Prayer meeting before Ruto flew out to Sugoi the next day to meet a church leader.

The publication further indicated that on Monday, October 12, the DP flew back to Nairobi and went into a another secret meeting with the bishops.

At the prayer meeting, President Uhuru asked for forgiveness from anyone he had wronged, with part of the religious leaders calling for reconciliation for the two.

This comes months after the head of state dismissed a number of Ruto allies from key committee positions both in the Senate and the National Assembly.

Among the big losers were Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika who were demoted from the Majority Leader and Majority Whip positions.

Speaking about the night meetings, however, Soy MP Caleb Kositany denied that the two would need to reconcile explaining that they had not differed.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, on the other hand, argued that the differences between the two leaders had hit irreconcilable levels.

Recent moves within the ruling Jubilee party including Secretary General Raphael Tuju revealing that the party’s National Management Committee had recommended to the National Executive Committee that Ruto be suspended as the Deputy Party Leader, have also fanned speculations of a major fallout.

By DERRICK OKUBASU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/