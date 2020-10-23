VIDEO: Pastor Nganga crying to God because the church is empty

By Diaspora Messenger
VIDEO: Pastor Nganga crying to God because the church is emptyWhether the usual drama or truly crying to God, controversial preacher Apostle James Maina Nganga is seen in a viral video crying to God and telling God that the Church is empty. It is not know if pastor Nganga was making a general prayer for all churches that they are empty because of Coronavirus virus or he was talking about his own church being empty.

“Oii Bwana Yesu, Oh God my redeemer, the Church is empty he kept saying”

SASA TV GOSPEL Live Stream-Spiritual Clinic with Apostle James Maina Nganga

Video by SASA TV GOSPEL

