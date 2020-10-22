VIDEO: Raila intervenes to Stop Crowd from Invading Uhuru Dias

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Thursday, October 22, was forced to intervene in an attempt to control the crowd that threatened to spill onto the podium where President Uhuru Kenyatta and other dignitaries sat.

Thousands of Kisumu residents at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex, who were chanting in excitement overwhelmed the security officials prompting the ODM leader to step in.

The commotion seemed to worsen after Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, introduced Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka to address the charging crowd.

Odinga stepped to the microphone and called for the crowd to stay calm just before Speaker Lusaka could give his remarks.

A section of the crowd appeared to be charging towards the dias as Odinga tried to calm them.

The crowd would finally settle, allowing the president to make his speech. At one point Uhuru joked about marrying a second wife from Kisumu.

“Sijui kama mama nyumbani ataniruhusu…akiniruhusu labda naweza kupata mtu wa kuwa ananitengenezea mambo yangu pande hii…ndio tuwe tunatembea ukijua kuna pahali utakula ugali (I don’t know whether my wife will allow me to get a lady from this region. It would be nice to know that when I’m around here someone will take care of me, and I have somewhere to eat),” he stated as the audience roared in laughter.

Kenyatta commissioned the upgrading of Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground in Kisumu City, which was renamed Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex.

He explained that the enhancement of the historic park would include the construction of new facilities among them an amphitheater, floating restaurant, and football pitch.

“It must be taken together, it is a package that is addressing what ails the Republic of Kenya in the hope of making our country better, in the hope of making our country stronger, in the hope of ensuring our people are able to live a prosperous life without fear,” he stated.

The president acknowledged that there are proposals within the BBI report that required administrative and legislative actions but cautioned against quick fixes saying such attempts had failed in the past.

By MICHAEL MUSYOKA