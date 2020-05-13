Senator Murkomen reveals Why Ruto did not intervene his ouster

Senator Murkomen reveals Why Ruto did not intervene his ouster

Former Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed why Deputy President William Ruto did not intervene in his ouster.

Speaking on Citizen TV, Murkomen says Ruto did not intervene in his ouster, because the deputy president cannot compete with President Uhuru.

- Advertisement -

“He cannot compete with the president, he cannot have a parallel party to the one that sponsored him and the president to the positions they currently occupy,” said Murkomen.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, who is a close ally of Ruto, said that the Deputy President also encouraged him after he reached out to him.

The Deputy President, according to Murkomen, said that to achieve greatness, one must overcome some obstacles.

Ruto even challenged him that his (Murkomen) ouster cannot be compared to what he faced during the prosecution at ICC in The Hague.

“I called the deputy president today and he encouraged me to stand firm and focus ahead, because in life one has to go through a hard time to be successful.

“He reminded me that he and the president went through a rough terrain to secure their release from the Hague. He told me that the problem I am currently facing is lesser compared to the monumental one he and the president faced at the ICC in Hague. My challenges, he said, are too small compared to what they went through,” said Murkomen.

On Tuesday, May 13, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka validated Murkomen’s ouster as Senate Majority leader and officially replaced him with West Pokot Senator, Samuel Poghisio.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika was also ousted as the Senate majority whip and replaced by Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata.

Source-standardmedia.co.ke