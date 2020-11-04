Kenya Embassy in Saudi Arabia offering help for runaway Kenyans

NEWSKENYA DIASPORA NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Kenya Embassy in Saudi Arabia offering help for runaway Kenyans

Kenya Embassy in Saudi Arabia offering help for runaway KenyansThe Kenya Embassy in Saudi Arabia have launched a program to help Kenyans stuck in Saudi Arabia to return home. In response to the cries of many domestic workers who have been suffering in the Arab countries, the Kenya Embassy has embarked on the process of facilitating what the call Exit Visa for runaway Kenyans (Huroobs) for those who are interested to travel back to Kenya.

For many years now, there has  been countless cases of sexual harassment, violence, torture and starvation of Kenyan women working in the Middle East and  the Kenyan government has faced accusations of failing to address the issues of overseas recruitment agencies who have been blamed for the suffering of these Kenyans.

- Advertisement -

For those who want to take advantage of this program. they are requested to kindly visit the Embassy on Sundays from 9.00 am with the following documents:

  1. Documentary proof of Kenyan Citizenship.
  2. Two (2) Passport size photos.
  3. Eighty (80) Saudi Riyals, being the fee for Emergency Travel Certificate.

For more information, visit the Embassy website at https://www.kenyaembassy.org.sa/ 

 

More Related Stories
NEWS

 Kenyan lady stuck in Saudi Arabia needs travel documents…

NEWS

Young Kenyan lady Esther Ongeri playing key role in Joe…

NEWS

More burden for Kenyans: BBI Recommends Prime Minister’s…

NEWS

VIDEO: Diaspora Sad Stories And Challenges Of Kenyans In…

Kenya Embassy in Saudi Arabia offering help for runaway Kenyans

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: