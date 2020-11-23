SUKARI HEIGHTS: Affordable Luxury 2 br, 3 Br & studio apartments

Sukari Heights is magnificently designed luxurious and executive residence offering world class lifestyle.

Starting from Ksh 2.7M. Sukari Heights is located in the most exclusive Kahawa Sukari neighborhood just 15 minutes drive from Nairobi CBD. The location of these homes avails a short commute to work using an easy transport network, a large choice of dining and entertainment options within easy reach, a low maintenance apartment that offers safety and security, and opportunities to immerse yourself in a socially diverse environment.

Designed to be the finest expression of world class finishes, SUKARI Heights is a rare opportunity to reside in one of the most exclusive addresses in Nairobi.

This immaculately designed apartment is set amongst manicured grounds within a private and secure complex. As a resident, you will have access to lifestyle amenities including, shopping centre, gymnasium, spa, eatries, basement parking etc.

The apartment interiors are designed for the way you live, with features that add beauty and utility to your home.

Expansive windows and balconies offer breathtaking views of the surrounding.

Bright, spacious, airy open-concept interiors flow seamlessly from living to dining to kitchen.

The unit has spacious bedrooms with well fitted built-in closets, with master ensuite bedrooms.

Suitable for family living as well as investment.

As an investor you will enjoy, good ROI owing to Recurring rental income, Property appreciation leading to higher resale value.

Enjoy a flexible payment plan of up to 24 months kes 1.5m deposit.

Elegant 2 br 700ft2 master ensuite kes 3.7m

Luxurious 3 br 915ft2 master ensuite kes 4.8m

Executive 3 br plus SQ 1185ft2 kes 5.7m

Features&Amenities

Supermarket

Pharmacy

Food Courts

Fitness Club/Gym

Grocery

Salon&Barbershop

Banking Services

High Speed Lifts

Back up Generator

Back up Borehole

Top Notch Security

Controlled Access

Smart parking.

To book Call/WhatsApp +254711128128

www.certifiedhomes.co.ke

