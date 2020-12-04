4 Brilliant Kenyans About To Get A Taste Of The American Dream

On Saturday, Appstec America- A consulting company based out of Tampa, Florida hosted a luncheon at the Safari Park hotel for their award winning program-The Kenya Airlift program, where they celebrated and bid farewell to 4 of their students who are flying out to the US in the coming days to study IT-related Master’s programs through the program.

According to the company’s director Bob Mwiti, the 4 students are, Wilfred, who is relocating to USA to study Masters In Business Analytics on a partial graduate assistantship award and unsecured international student loan at University Of Alabama in Huntsville. The second student is Enock, who will be relocating to USA to study Master of Business Analytics & Information systems at University Of South Florida on unsecured international student loan. The third student is Kelvin, who will be studying Master’s In Information Systems at Illinois state University and will be on a full graduate assistantship award. The fourth student is Serah and will be studying Master of Technology on Quality Control & Analytics at Illinois State University on a full graduate assistantship award.

The Kenya airlift program is a visionary program founded by Bob in collaboration with MCA Dennis Kiogora of Abogeta West. The program focuses on bringing brilliant young Kenyans to USA to study IT master’s programs where their funding is sourced and the beneficiaries are also trained on latest IT skills for free as they pursue their masters in USA. The company also helps the students secure well paying jobs in USA in the IT industry. Such jobs come with employment-based immigration documents.

According to Bob, the program is trying to solve perennial challenges a lot of Africans face trying to study in America. The challenge of funding, the challenges of getting good jobs in corporate America after graduation and the challenge of getting immigration papers through employment. Bob himself a former international student who relocated to USA in 2009, struggled after graduation before transitioning into the tech industry as an Oracle Consultant and later founding his consulting firm Appstec America.

To know more about this visionary program, you can download the program handbook at www.kenyaairliftprogram.com

