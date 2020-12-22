Death Announcement For Pastor Joseph Mugo Ngathuri Of Huntsville TX

We regret to announce the passing away of Pastor Joseph Mugo Ngathuri of Huntsville Texas. He was the Pastor of Upper Room Faith Church, Colony (DFW area). Pastor Mugo Ngathuri was working at Estelle Unit Huntsville Texas. He was husband to Mrs Jane Mugo, father to David Wainaina of Ngong Kenya, Milcah Mugo (DFW), Charles Mugo Anthony Mugo(DFW) and Eric Mugo (Ngong Kenya).

Pastor Mugo is blessed with 11 grandchildren and many spiritual sons and daughters.

Friends and family are meeting at *3140 winding way Huntsville TX. 77340*

And virtually via *ZOOM* on Wednesday 23rd and Saturday 26th at 7.00pm Central Time (8.00pm Eastern)

(links to be provided)

For more details contact

Chairnan Richard Ngūgi 8172232148

Vice Chairman Ibrahim Mwema 9366681526

Secretary Captain Njoroge 9782276484

Lt Ateka 6822297102

Bishop Kingori 4696828879

Rev Muchoki 4045632729

Our finacial target is *$30,000* in order to give Pastor Mugo a decent sendoff.

Please send your financial support via Cashapp contacts

*Lillian Macharia* 413-885-9122

Cashapp *$lilianmacharia*

*Milly Mugo* 4696854208

Cashapp *$njemugo*

*Zelle 4696854208* Milcah Mugo

More details will be communicated later

