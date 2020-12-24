Optiven and Standard Group Sign Partnership To Transform Society



The Optiven Group has signed a partnership with the Standard Group. At a signing ceremony held at the Standard Group Head Quarters on Mombasa Road, Optiven Group CEO George Wachiuri was hosted by the Standard Group CEO and Managing Director Mr. Orlando Lyomu. The partnership will see the two brands collaborate on matters of mutual benefit to both parties beginning the year 2021.

Welcoming the team, Mr. Lyomu noted that the Standard Group is looking towards a successful partnership touching on the Sustainable Development Goals which are core to the operations of the broadcast giant. According to Lyomu, the necessity to adjust and embrace the activities that promote the SDGs would, going forward, advise corporate partnerships including the one signed with the Optiven Group.

He added that the coming to light and signing of the partnership is expected to have a positive impact in the society that we serve and both Optiven and the Standard Group are at the center of providing change through it’s impact and activities. He singled out education and health as the key areas of interest which would have a great impact in the society.

Standard Group CEO and Managing Director, Orlando Lyomu (second left) and Corporate Affairs Manager at Standard Group (far left) look on as Optiven CEO George Wachiuri, (second right) addresses the media on the 2021/2022 partnership on 21st December 2020.

Speaking at the event, Wachiuri noted that the partnership will be a catalyst to achieve more by transferring positive energy to the community and society as a whole. He thanked the team at Standard Group for the confidence shown in partnering with Optiven and noted that the partnership would be a game changer in terms of pushing the agenda to transform the lives of Kenyans.

Addressing the need to invest in real estate, Wachiuri noted that in the years of Optiven’s existence, the company has been able to provide over 10,000 investors with homes. He advised that Optiven Group has a vibrant foundation in matters of health, education, poverty eradication, mentorship, environment and mutually beneficial partnerships.

