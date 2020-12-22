Kenyan Diaspora Michael Olunga Named Most Valuable Player In Japan

By Diaspora Messenger
0

Kenyan Diaspora Michael Olunga Named Most Valuable Player In JapanKenyan Diaspora and Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga has been named the most valuable player in the 2020 Japanese J-League season.

The former Tusker FC, Thika United and Gor Mahia player emerged top scorer with 28 goals for his side Kashiwa Reysol.

Kashiwa Reysol finished 7th in the league in their first season after gaining promotion.

It is the second time the 27-year-old striker is being named most valuable player after bagging the same accolade with Gor Mahia in 2015 when they won the Kenyan Premier League unbeaten.

In the season Olunga scored 19 goals.

By Bonface Osano

Source-https://www.kahawatungu.com/

 

