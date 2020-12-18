Kenyan Man Weldon Kipsang Bett Missing In Virginia Beach VA

A Kenyan Diaspora Man is reported missing In Virginia Beach, Virginia. According messages circulating on social media, Weldon Kipsang Bett went missing on December 14th 2020 from his residence in Virginia beach, Virginia. The family is asking anyone with information of his whereabouts to kindly report to the nearest police station or contact the family through Kossy Kosie.

- Advertisement -

There has been many cases of missing Diaspora Kenyans in the US this year, Daniel Mwangi popularly known as Danny was reported missing in Lawrence Massachusetts on October 16 2020, he was later found safe and sound. 15 year old Ike Ngatia was reported missing from October 8th, 2020, he was later found.

On July 2020, a Kenyan woman Olga Ooro went missing from her home in downtown Washington D.C. The boyfriend Darnell Sterling, 55, of Southeast D.C was later charged with the killing of Olga. She was never found and is assumed dead.

By Diaspora Messenger Reporter

Kenyan Man Weldon Kipsang Bett Missing In Virginia Beach VA