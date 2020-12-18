Forty One Kenyans Catapulted to the Millionaires’ Club  

The excited graduating class were upbeat that the future will be bright. They took time to express their mentorship experience, noting how mentorship has positively changed the way they do business, how they view their careers and how most of them have already registered their businesses.
The epic graduation was hosted in one of the best family entertainment center viz GMC Place (www.funplace.co.ke)
All the graduates were treated with extremely tasty mbuzi as each got got awarded with the George Wachiuri School of Mentorship certificate for successfully going through the mentorship program.
All went home happy as Cohort-1 took time to network.
There was humour when one mentee declared that he was optimistic to get a life partner among the colleague mentees graduating from the George Wachiuri School of Mentorship.
