Forty One Kenyans Catapulted to the Millionaires’ Club

Rich Kenyans: It’s a bright end of the year 2020 for 41 upcoming Kenyan entrepreneurs who have just been propelled into the millionaires’ club courtesy of the George Wachiuri School of Mentorship.

- Advertisement -

This is after these mentees who have been going through a free 6 months long mentorship program graduated, and got commissioned to a new phase of their entrepreneurship journey. Watch here:

The excited graduating class were upbeat that the future will be bright. They took time to express their mentorship experience, noting how mentorship has positively changed the way they do business, how they view their careers and how most of them have already registered their businesses.

The epic graduation was hosted in one of the best family entertainment center viz GMC Place ( www.funplace.co.ke

All the graduates were treated with extremely tasty mbuzi as each got got awarded with the George Wachiuri School of Mentorship certificate for successfully going through the mentorship program

All went home happy as Cohort-1 took time to network.

There was humour when one mentee declared that he was optimistic to get a life partner among the colleague mentees graduating from the George Wachiuri School of Mentorship.

The next Mentorship starts from January 2021 and you only need to log in to www.georgewachiuri.com to register yourself.

#EyesOnTheCommunity

#EmpoweringOthers

#TransformingLives

Forty One Kenyans Catapulted to the Millionaires’ Club