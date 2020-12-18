Forty One Kenyans Catapulted to the Millionaires’ Club

NEWSKENYA NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0
Forty One Kenyans Catapulted to the Millionaires’ Club
Forty One Kenyans Catapulted to the Millionaires' Club
Rich Kenyans: It’s a bright end of the year 2020 for 41 upcoming Kenyan entrepreneurs who have just been propelled into the millionaires’ club courtesy of the George Wachiuri School of Mentorship.

- Advertisement -

This is after these mentees who have been going through a free 6 months long mentorship program graduated, and got commissioned to a new phase of their entrepreneurship journey. Watch here:
More Related Stories
NEWS

Rich Kenyans race to buy citizenship In The Caribbean

NEWS

PHOTOS: Six Kenya’s Richest Kids Living The Life

NEWS

Kenya’s Secret Billionaires to be Unearthed as KRA is…

NEWS

Exclusive club of Mt Kenya billionaires who bankroll…

The excited graduating class were upbeat that the future will be bright. They took time to express their mentorship experience, noting how mentorship has positively changed the way they do business, how they view their careers and how most of them have already registered their businesses.
The epic graduation was hosted in one of the best family entertainment center viz GMC Place  (www.funplace.co.ke)
All the graduates were treated with extremely tasty mbuzi as each got got awarded with the George Wachiuri School of Mentorship certificate for successfully going through the mentorship program.
All went home happy  as Cohort-1 took time to network.
There was humour when one mentee declared  that he was optimistic to get a life partner among  the colleague mentees graduating from the George Wachiuri School of Mentorship.
The next Mentorship starts from January 2021 and  you only need to log in to www.georgewachiuri.com to register yourself.
#EyesOnTheCommunity
#EmpoweringOthers
#TransformingLives

 

Forty One Kenyans Catapulted to the Millionaires’ Club  

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: