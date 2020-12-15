List Of 10 Top Richest Families in Kenya-Forbes Report

According to the survey conducted by Forbes, an American Magazine that carries research on World Billionaires. Not many Kenyans feature in the Top Billionaires list in the World. However, that does not mean we don’t have billionaires in Kenya. Below is a list of the top 10 richest families in Kenya.

1. Kenyatta Family

This is the family of the founding father of the Nation, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and the current president of Kenya; Uhuru Kenyatta. Research revealed that the family owns land equal to the whole of Nyanza Province. The Family has invested in Agriculture, Banking, Tourism, Mining, Transport, Energy, Real Estate, Telecommunication, and Insurance.

2. Moi Family

The Moi Family is considered to be one of the Richest in East and Central Africa. Their property is spread all over the World. High placed sources reveal that retired President Moi’s last born son, Gideon who is also the senator of Baringo has interest in Kent ship, Maritime, Sielei properties Ltd, Giant Holdings Ltd, Revak Ltd, Sudbury Ltd, Sudbury Investments, Giant Forex Bureau, Westfield International Ltd, Chesco Ltd, Homestead Enterprises, Metipso Services Ltd and Maternity.

The Family has also interest in eagle Airlines, Chemusian Company, Fresh Produce Ltd, Signon Freight, Car Track Kenya Ltd, First American Bank, Equatorial Bank, The Sasine group of farms and cable & wireless.

More reports show that they own Asian Roses, Mugoya Construction, Equity Stock Brokers, First Force Security services, a tobacco farm in Malawi, regent management, Giro Bank, Taurino Enterprises and Safariland club.

Gideon alone has two properties in London which are held in trust, including others in South Africa.

Philip Moi, another son of Moi has an estimated wealth of approximately Ksh 52 Billion and controls more property than his brother Gideon. As if that’s not all Moi further owns Gateway Properties inc, Paradise Holdings, Sheraton Holdings, Hahuru Investors, General Commodities Dealers, Kiharu Investors, Concord Holdings, Panafion Engineering, Tiger Farm Ltd and Ectar Kenya Ltd.

Besides all Philip Moi is a close friend of Prince Hamid of Brunei but his precise investments in the Sultanate are unknown. Moi also has invested in Education e.g. Moi High School Kabarak and Kabarak University. To paraphrase Moi’s Asset if we were to name all of it it cover a booklet or so…

In Land ownership Moi is the second after Kenyatta Family.

3. Biwott Family

The late skillful Businessman accumulated power and established an enviable business empire touching on almost every sector of the Kenyan economy. He invested in energy, tourism, mining, real estate, telecommunications, air transport, construction, and agriculture. Reports said that he left more than 35 companies after his death.

4. Philip Ndegwa Family

Philip Ndegwa was a Kenyan economist, entrepreneur, former Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya. His family is considered to be the family with well spread out assets in the country. The Family has invested in Agriculture, Industry, Transport, Banking, Insurance, Air Transport and Real Estate.

5. Joshua Kulei Family

He was former President Moi’s Personal Assistant. Mr. Kulei owns Trade World Kenya, CFC Bank, CMC Holdings, Sian roses and Ngata Flower Farm. He also has interests in Bamburi Cement, Kenya Television Network, National Milling Company, Kenya Aerotech Ltd, Signon Freight and National Milling Corporation.

You are wondering isn’t the man is still mentioned in Athi River, Heritage. All Insurance Company, Standard newspaper, NIC Bank, Transnational Bank, Kobil and Kenol Petroleum, Rai Plywood of Eldoret where they partnered with Moi and Nairobi Airport Services(NAS).

Reports shows that Mr. Kulei owns palatial residences in London’s upmarket “Where his children have always attended school”. He has property in Lavington, Karen and Nakuru.

6. Njenga Karume Family

The late Njenga started as a charcoal seller, then opened up a restaurant and has risen to be counted in a class of billionaires. When compiling this list, we discovered that this man from Kiambu invested in Agriculture, Real Estate, Banking, Tourism and Insurance.

7. Nyachae Family

This man from Kisii is the 7th richest person in Kenya. The former outspoken politician started a small bakery and through Sansora holdings he has minted billions. He has invested in Agriculture, Industry, Insurance (Kenindia) , Banking, Real Estate, Transport and Telecommunication. He has the biggest ranch in Australia, Tea Farm in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

8. Kirubi Family

Chris Kirubi is a media mogul, Director at Centum Investments, a business conglomerate, in which he is the largest individual shareholder.

9. S.K Macharia Family

This another media mogul who has invested in telecommunication, Banking, Agriculture, Transport, Insurance and Real Estate.

10. Kibaki Family

The 3rd president of Kenya has invested in Tourism, Banking, Real Estate, Agriculture, Insurance and Telecommunication. He is the 3rd in the land ownership in Kenya.

