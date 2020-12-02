Struggling disabled Kenyan man Daniel kamau murigi request for help

A disabled Kenyan man who is struggling due to covid-19 is appealing for financials assistance to make ends me and to support the family.

Daniel Kamau Murigi is a residence of Thika town at kiganjo, he is

45 years old, a father of three children and a husband. Daniel lives with physical

disability and one of his children have mental disability. Here below is his appeal:

l’m daniel kamau murigi living in Kenya Thika town at Kiganjo, l am

45 years old, a father of three kids and one wife, l am living with physical

disability also my child have mental disability after he was attacked with

disease a period of a time ago and admitted to hospital.

l had a project of manufacturing envelopes of all types and sizes and l had fifteen workers, seven were people with disability and others able and work was fairly well,

Unfortunately when my son was attacked with disease, from that time, l have been living a

difficult life and struggling because of lack of job. Today l am jobless and to get food during this tough period of Covid-19 is too difficult and l have family.

l struggled a lot please l requesting for a project

support to boom again my project to the process all how l can get food to my

family please concern,

Daniel Kamau Murigi Phone #+254726243093. Email address-[email protected]>



