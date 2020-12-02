Struggling disabled Kenyan man Daniel Kamau Murigi request for help

By Diaspora Messenger
0

Struggling disabled Kenyan man Daniel kamau murigi request for help

Struggling disabled Kenyan man Daniel kamau murigi request for helpA disabled Kenyan man who is struggling due to covid-19 is appealing for financials assistance to make ends me and to support the family.

Daniel Kamau Murigi is a residence of  Thika town at kiganjo, he is
45 years old, a father of  three children and a husband. Daniel lives with physical
disability and one of his  children have mental disability. Here below is his appeal: 

Daniel Kamau Murigi Disability card

l’m daniel kamau murigi living in Kenya Thika town at Kiganjo,  l am
45 years old, a father of  three kids and one wife, l am living with physical
disability also my child have mental disability after he was attacked with
disease a period of  a time ago and admitted to hospital.

Daniel Kamau Murigi’s son Disability card
l  had a project of manufacturing envelopes of all types and sizes and l had fifteen workers, seven were people with disability and others able and work was fairly well,

Unfortunately when my son was attacked with disease, from that time, l  have been living a
difficult life and struggling because of lack of job. Today l am  jobless and to get food during this tough period of Covid-19 is too difficult and l have family.

l struggled a lot please l requesting for a project
support to boom again my project to the process all how l can get food to my
family please concern,

Daniel Kamau Murigi Phone #+254726243093. Email address-[email protected]>

envelopes making project

Struggling disabled Kenyan man Daniel Kamau Murigi request for help

