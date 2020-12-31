VIDEO: Top Prominent Kenyan Leaders Who Died In 2020

Aside from the global Covid-19 pandemic, the year 2020 goes down in history as a year that saw many of Kenya’s great men and women breathe their last.

Pulse Kenya remembers these politicians who made history before their demise.

Former President Daniel Arap Moi

Kenya’s second president passed away on February 4, 2020 after months of reported trips to the hospital. He was buried on February 12, 2020 in a state funeral after lying in state for three days.

Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori

ODM’s Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori passed away on the morning of March 9, 2020 while undergoing cancer treatment, and was buried later the same day according to Islamic regulations.

Former Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe

Former Changamwe Member of Parliament Ramadhan Seif Kajembe passed away on August 7th 2020, just two weeks after his wife succumbed to Covid-19.

Senior Counsel Philip Nzamba Kitonga

Senior Counsel Philip Nzamba Kitonga passed away on October 24, 2020 from cardiac arrest. He is remembered for his contributions to the constitutional review process.

Matungu MP Justus Murunga

Matungu member of parliament Justus Murunga passed away on November 14, 2020 after suffering complications brought about by diabetes.

Former Kilifi South MP Mustafa Iddi

Former Kilifi MP Mustafa Iddi passed away on November 25, 2020 in Mombasa County. He had been admitted in hospital for breathing problems.

Kabuchai MP James Lusweti

Kabuchai MP James Lusweti passed away on December 4, 2020 after a long battle with gout and arthritis complications.

Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka

The Machakos Senator passed away on December 11, 2020 at the Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted at the ICU.

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama

Nyamira County Governor John Obiero Nyagarama passed away on the morning of December 18, 2020. According to his family, the Governor had been admitted at the Nairobi Hospital for several weeks.

