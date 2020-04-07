Kenya Police Officer Kicked out by Wife over Coronavirus Pandemic

A Kirinyaga County senior police officer has been banned by the wife from visiting his immediate family after fears of being exposed to Covid-19.

The police officer opened up about the ordeal involving his wife to the area multi-agency committee for the fight against the virus chaired by local County Commissioner (CC), Jim Njoka.

As quoted by the Kenya News Agency, the officer revealed why he was told not to set foot at home by his wife.

“My wife of 20 years has told me never to set foot at our family home since she fears I have been exposed to the coronavirus due to the nature of my duty as going home would mean I could infect them.”

Police officers have been ordered by the executive to enforce the government’s directives key among them the dusk till dawn curfew.

The officer went on to lament about not being provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when in the line of duty.

“As we work round the clock with my juniors to enforce the night curfew imposed by the government, none of us has neither a mask nor any other protective gear yet we interact with many people, some of whom could already be infected thereby exposing us to the virus.”

In his speech on Monday, April 6, President Uhuru Kenyatta urged all Kenyans to wear masks in public places to curb the spread of Covid-19.

A number of officers have been seen without masks while on duty, an issue that has raised concerns about the safety of the police.

The senior police officer went on to ask the committee to address the issue of PPE’s, “This is a serious matter that requires an urgent solution lest we end up having all the officers and their families infected with this virus.”

In his response, Njoka noted that the purchase of PPE’s is pending a budget allocation, “We have already raised the concerns to the national government but it must be understood that so far no budget has been provided to us down here at the county level.”

By IMRAN OTIENO

Source-kenyans.co.ke

