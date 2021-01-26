Gone So Soon: Death Announcement for Violet Kamau of South Bend IN

Gone So Soon: Death Announcement for Violet Kamau of South Bend IN

It is with the humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the untimely death of Violet Wanjiru Kamau (Mama Carol) of South Bend Indiana on 21st January 2021 after a short illness. She was born on May 16th 1959 in Muthiga, Kenya. Loving wife of late John Kamau Mwaniki. Daughter of Mr and Mrs Nahashon Kinuthia Hinga of Nkoroi Kenya . Daughter in law of the late Mr and Mrs Cyrus Mwaniki Kariuki of Nyathuna Village, Kiambu Kenya. Until her death, she was living in South Bend, Indiana USA for the last 23 years.

- Advertisement -

She was the loving mother of Caroline Kirori, Jane Kamau, and Cyrus Kamau. Mother in law to John Kirori Kiai. Loving grandmother to Tyrick Kamau, Vanessa Violet Thomas, Claire Kirori, Gracie Violet Kirori, Grace Akon, Gail Akon, and Logan Mwaniki.

Loving sister to Ruth Lengete of Dallas Texas , Miriam Karengo ( Dedan) of Niles Michigan among others. Loving Aunt to Maureen Papai (Phillip) of Granger Indiana, Memusi, Soila, and Lesian Sane all of Dallas, Texas among others.

*Funeral service* will be held on 01/29/21 in South Bend Indiana, beginning with viewing: 10 AM:

Address:

Alford’s Mortuary

1222 Napier St,

South Bend, Indiana 466601

*Followed by Church Service*. Time: 11 AM. at

Pentecostal Cathedral Church of God and Christ 1025 Western Avenue, South Bend, Indiana 46601

*Interment* will be held at Highland Cemetery in South Bend Immediately after the funeral service.

️Contact Person

Esther Gichanga

574.386.4797

️ *CashApp*

Carol Kamau

574.276.7216

*$KarolleBlessed*

“Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death or his saints.” Psalm 116:15

Gone So Soon: Death Announcement for Violet Kamau of South Bend IN