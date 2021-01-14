Kenyan Pastor Jailed for 140 Years for impregnating underage daughters

A pastor in Kirinyaga County has been sentenced to 140 years in jail after pleading guilty to defiling and impregnating two underage daughters.

Senior Principal Magistrate Anthony Mwicigi ruled that the pastor will serve 70 years for each case, after defiling the girls aged 14 and 16 years.

On Thursday, January 7, the prosecution verified the girls’ birth certificate and ascertained that they were below 18 years, paving way for the magistrate to make his ruling on Thursday, January 14.

Court documents disclosed that the suspect committed the offense on diverse dates between June 1, 2019, and June 30, 2019, and between August 1, 2020, and August 31, 2020, in Ndia Constituency.

The 51-year-old Akurino Pastor was arrested in early January 2021, after Woman Representatives Purity Ngirici (Kirinyaga) and Gladys Shollei (Uasin Gishu) led protests in Kirinyaga County.

The MPs also urged the mother of the victims to report the case to the police.

“A teacher from their school told me that my daughters were pregnant and the doctors ascertained that they indeed were expectant mothers.

“May God help me. It broke my heart,” the emotional mother lamented.

Police flushed him from a hideout in the county after tracking him down for one month.

Kirinyaga West Deputy County Commissioner, Moses Ivuto, said that he would ensure that the suspect never sets foot in the village as he was a threat to women and girls.

During the pandemic, 152,000 Kenyan teenage girls got pregnant recording, a 40 percent increase of the country’s monthly average.

President Uhuru Kenyatta to warn Chiefs that they would be responsible if such cases are not dealt with. He also ordered government officials to ensure that all pregnant teens resume studies when schools reopened on January 4, 2021.

