Kenyan Popular Mugithi Musician Mighty Salim Is Dead

The family of the popular Mugithi musician Timothy Njuguna, also known as ‘Mighty Salim’, is mourning his death that occurred on the evening of Sunday, January 24.

Reports indicated that the celebrated artist succumbed to kidney failure after years of battling diabetes.

Confirming his death, his family noted that the singer had been diagnosed with diabetes in mid-2003 before the situation advanced to kidney failure in 2018.

He passed away just a day after hosting a memorial ceremony of his brother who died five years ago.

When the 2018 diagnosis occurred, Salim revealed that he was in dire need of Ksh2.5 million for surgery and treatment of his kidneys.

He later noted that during his health woes, he was abandoned by his friend and politicians whose events he had graced.

The singer reportedly underwent dialysis twice a week at the Kenol hospital in Murang’a at a cost of Ksh 18,000 which he could hardly afford.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria stepped in and helped the family offset Salim’s bill at Karen Hospital.

Fans condoled him as a force in the Mugithi music industry and that he would be terribly missed.

“Popular Mugithi Artist Mighty Salim is dead. He died a day after hosting his brother’s Salim junior 5th memorial. Rest well Njuguna,” stated Jeff Kuria.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I love Mugithi music with a passion, so this cut deep. Rest in peace Mighty Salim. He has left a legacy no one can ever erase and beautiful childhood memories in my heart,” added Waithira Njuguna.

“Waking up to the news of passing on of a good friend, Timothy Njuguna aka Mighty Salim… Just a day after we celebrated 5 years memorial of the brother, Salim Junior. R.I.P. Githee,” added another fan.

In previous interviews, Salim had disclosed that he had not recovered from the death of his brother Salim Junior

