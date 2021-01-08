New Year Plots and Land Offers in Kenya 2021

Springfield – Nakuru Phase IV: Are you desiring to invest in affordable, value – added residential land with ready title deeds in Nakuru in January 2021? Take advantage of our New Year and January offers for prime plots near Nakuru Town and become a land owner as the year begins. The affordable plots are located near Nakuru Town along Nakuru – Eldoret Highway. The eighth acre plots in Nakuru have water, electricity, graded roads and an estate gate. This land for sale in Nakuru is in Sobea area, near Gicheha Farm. Happy New Year as you own a residential plot in Nakuru

Gardenia Estate – Kangundo Road

- Advertisement -

Have you been looking for the best New Year and January 2021 property offers for affordable plots for sale in Kenya near Nairobi CBD, in Kamulu, Malaa, Ruai, Joska and Kangundo Road areas? Take advantage of our January offers for Kangundo Road plots and own an affordable, genuine, value – added plot with ready title deeds near Nairobi Metropolitan area at Ksh 750,000 down from Ksh 795,000. Gardenia Estate – Kangundo Road is a well-priced gated community estate in Kenya positioned in a family-oriented neighbourhood making it ideal for your dream family home. Own an 1/8th acre plot with prices below 1M in Kangundo Road this new year season. Happy New Year as you own a residential plot in Kangundo Road.

Selim Plains – Konza

Konza City has taken shape and investors are already tapping to its growth this January and New Year holiday season by investing in affordable plots in Konza. Konza SGR and SGR station and other key infrastructures have already been completed. If you have been looking for an opportunity to invest in value – added land in Konza this is the best time to take advantage of our 2021 New Year offers for Konza plots. Selim Plains Konza is comprised of affordable, value added plots for sale with ready title deeds near Konza City at Ksh 299,000. Make this Christmas and new year season an opportunity to invest in a discounted plot for sale in Konza before the full establishment of the city. Happy New Year as you own a residential plot in Konza.

To invest SMS “PLOT” to 20321 or Call 0725 000 222

https://usernameproperties.com/property/fountain-field-ngong-94

New Year Plots and Land Offers in Kenya 2021