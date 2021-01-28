USA Airlift Students’ Beautiful Goodbyes After Precious Time In Florida

Well, they say everything has an end moment. And when it comes to goodbyes, sometimes, they can be pretty painful. Now, after New Year’s festivities encompassed by occasional tastes of Kenyan nyama choma in Florida, it was time to bid farewell to some of our students as they embarked on commencing studies in different US universities.

Although I know they will definitely miss some well-made Kenyan cuisine, our goodbyes were beautiful; allowing us all to reflect on the American experience and the journey ahead. Yet, honestly, it wasn’t easy letting them go.

- Advertisement -

The few days in Tampa entrenched an unbreakable bond. My family and I can’t wait to have them around again! In this video, I offer you a view of their last day departure. You can’t afford to say ‘goodbye’ to this.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

USA Airlift Students’ Beautiful Goodbyes After Precious Time In Florida