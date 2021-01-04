Video of Impressive Ksh82B Mombasa Gate Bridge

In June 2021, construction work will begin on one of Kenya’s most ambitious projects, the Mombasa Gates Bridge (MGB).

Estimated to cost Ksh82 billion, the bridge will connect Mombasa Island with the South Coast, replacing a ferry operation, which first began operation in 1937, and the recently opened Liwatoni floating footbridge.

A feasibility study carried out by the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) for the 1.4km bridge is now complete and construction of the link bridge is expected to take 36 months to complete.

The cable-stayed/powered bridge will carry four traffic lanes and will be 69-Metre high at mid-point, leaving sufficient space for ships to pass underneath so as to access the busy Kilindini area of the port.

Mombasa’s drivers will be pleased to see the less than dependable ferry service being replaced by a bridge and the project is expected to improve transport and traffic flow to and from Mombasa significantly. The new bridge will run from Lumumba Road and span the Likoni Channel at Mwenza Creek and connect to the A14 at Mtongwe. Two bridges connect the north side of Mombasa Island to the mainland but the southern link at Likoni has suffered from congestion and delays for many years with insufficient maintenance of the ferries having posed a problem in recent times. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani and the Japanese ambassador to Kenya, Ryoichi Horie, recently signed a loan agreement, paving the way for the construction of the bridge to begin in 2021, a welcome move for tourism players in the South coast. The concessionary loan is payable in 28 years with a grace period of 12 years. KeNHA will oversee the construction works of the project. According to Joseph Straus, an American structural engineer, the bridge will also significantly complement the Dongo Kundu road bypass, which is almost complete and is expected to boost trade and tourism on the South Coast. Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

