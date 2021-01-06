VIDEO: Wangeci Waruire Talks About Feeding Jobless Kenyans in Dubai

A True Heroine: The Kenyan Woman Wangeci Waruire populary known as Ngeshi Wairure was highlighted by the BBC for feeding needy Kenyans in Dubai and for being awarded the Best Dubai Taxi driver by the Dubai Police.

The video is dedicated to Peris Wangeci Waruire, she has worked with Dubai Road & Transportation Authority for 10 years as a Taxi driver. She was awarded the best driver in 2017 by Dubai Police, having not caused accident/receiving traffic fine.

- Advertisement -

Back April 2020 during lockdown ,she decided to help less fortunate Kenyans in UAE by cooking on Mondays during her day off. After lockdown she reported back to work and since she was located at Dubai Airport as a taxi driver, and they were being paid per commission, she wasn’t making money, so she decided to quit and baby sit her two kids .

She made sure every Monday her kids sleep between 2 pm and 5pm,to enable her cook and pack the food .After cooking she post on Kenyans in UAE face book page called KEWA to alert people to come to her house for food. This video is to appreciate her for the good work.

Video by Isaac Newton Wambugu-Waweshwho Photography

VIDEO: Wangeci Waruire Talks About Feeding Jobless Kenyans in Dubai