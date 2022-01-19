A Memorable Trip Back To My High School By Bob Mwiti

I think everyone has some unexplainable attachment with the high schools they attended. High school is where most of us appreciated hard work in an overly competitive environment.

I remember with nostalgia how ranking students from the first to the last was usually so emphasized to the extent that results would be posted on the notice board for everyone to see.

It is something that made competition stiffer and propelled some to get out of their comfort zones. I loved my high school.

I still harbor fond memories of the 4 years I spent there, and I have keenly followed up on its progress every time. When I touched into the country, I had an impregnable urge to trace my steps back to my alma mater.

It was indeed one of the most memorable moments as evident in this video.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

