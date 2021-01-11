Two Kenyan village girls land basketball scholarships in the US

Two Kenyan village girls Medina Okot Mullah and Babra Diana Aranda, the Kaya Tiwi Secondary School basketball team star forwards have landed basketball scholarships to study and play basketball in the United States of America.

Okot, 6’5, a Form Three student and Aranda, 6’1, a Form Two student impressed the American scouts during the Tusk under-17 basketball tials at YMCA in Nairobi.

The two, who also joined the KPA women’s basketball team for this year’s National Classic basketball league and international assignment, are expected to join Danville Christian Academy in Kentucky, according to Billy Inmon, vice chairman of the board of Danville Christian Academy, a private Christian high school in Danville.

“I have been excited to help some of these kids to come to the US and change their lives forever”, Inmon said.

According to him, they have been taking Kenyan girls before and ensuring they place them into good universities on full scholarships after high school.

But Kaya Tiwi High school principal Robert Aran, while congratulating students for the major feat, however said that he would want them to complete their studies in Kenya before moving abroad.

“As a principal, I want to say that am very happy that my students have the talents to attract scouts from the US schools and colleges, but I feel it is not the right time. They are bright students who have been posting good grades, the reason I would want them to go after they are done with studies,” Aran, who as principal at Shimba Hills Secondary also in Kwale, had 12 of his former basketball female students land scholarships to study and play basketball in American colleges said.

They include Felmas Koranga, Taudencia Katumbi, Linet Juma, Zipporaa Khasoa and Purity Adhiambo among others.

According to Aran, both Okot and Aranda have hardly played the games of basketball for a year, the reason he thinks they should be given some time to mature in the game and also as Kenya citizens.

“My stand is very clear that they should complete their secondary education and that is the position of their parents too, but I will consult with relevant education ministry officials and come up with a proper decision,” he added.

By Philip Onyango

Source-https://nation.africa/

