Britney Spears’ Social Media Manager Speaks Out On Nasty Comments

Britney Spears’ social media team is setting the record straight about who controls what she posts — namely, claiming it’s the singer herself.

Crowd Surf cofounder Cassie Petrey addressed the rumors — many of which are outlined in a lengthy Jan. 22 Twitter thread by fan account @BritneyHiatus — on Tuesday, beginning by saying she “absolutely adore[s]” Spears’ fanbase and knows their comments are because her fans “truly love her. Which is why it’s been so easy for me to overlook some of the nasty comments that have been thrown my way over the years.”

Petrey went on to allege that she has seen “a lot of inaccurate theories out there” about how the pop superstar’s social media operates, claiming, “Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram.”

Adding that Spears, 39, is the one who requests any edits to her videos that are then carried out by her social media team, Petrey said the “Sometimes” songstress has the final say on whether “she wants to post it or not.”

In the thread on @BritneyHiatus, one tweet read, “For months, people have speculated about Britney’s Instagram and social media as she would often post concerning or cryptic messages to her fans like these,” alongside a series of images that depicted art of people locked away or wanting to get out — leading some to believe Spears was planting hidden messages over how she feels about her conservatorship battle.

“She has stated many times that she creates the posts, but people continue to believe conspiracy theories over what Britney says over and over again,” Petrey wrote in her Tuesday post. “Britney is not ‘asking for help’ or leaving secret messages in her social media. She is literally just living her life and trying to have fun on Instagram.”

A rep for Spears did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

