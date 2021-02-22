Death Announcement For Irene Wanjiku Njuguna Of Lewisburg, PA

Death Announcement For Irene Wanjiku Njuguna Of Lewisburg, PA It is with sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will, that we announce the passing on of Irene Wanjiku Njuguna after a short illness in Lewisburg, PA. She was the daughter of Josephine Wanjiku Mugo and the late Simon Mugo Nyoike, beloved wife to Peterson Mwangi Njuguna (Lewisburg PA). Loving mother to Simon Mugo (Kenya), Eve Njeri (PA), Sam Mwangi (PA). She was a mother in law to Brian Davis (PA). She was a sister to Hannah Muthoni(late), Virginia Ndorio (late), Winnie Wambui(Late) Joel Nyoike, Violet Wanjiru, Pastor Nancy Wairimu, Catherine Karanu and Evanson Ngugi- all in Kenya. Sister-in-law to Margaret Wambui and Joseph Muhia of North Carolina.

There will be a memorial service to be held on Wednesday 24th @7pm via Zoom.
Burial will be held on Friday Feb 26th, 2021 at Lewisburg Cemetery.
Please keep the family in prayers.
For funeral support, please send contributions to
Peterson Njuguna- $Spetersongolf
Margaret Muhia -$Mashei17Cashapp/Zelle (704)499-2640)
Joseph Muhia- $Joemuhia
Sammy Mwangi Njuguna- $infamousSam
For any information, you can reach :
Peterson Njuguna-(570)535-2287
Margaret Muhia-(704)499-2640
Eve Njeri- (570)535-2968
Sammy Njuguna- (570)768-9860
Metameta-(443)600-4608
Rev Wambui Njoroge- (229)392-8734

