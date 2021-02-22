Death Announcement For Irene Wanjiku Njuguna Of Lewisburg, PA

Death Announcement For Irene Wanjiku Njuguna Of Lewisburg, PA

It is with sorrow and humble acceptance of God's will, that we announce the passing on of Irene Wanjiku Njuguna after a short illness in Lewisburg, PA. She was the daughter of Josephine Wanjiku Mugo and the late Simon Mugo Nyoike, beloved wife to Peterson Mwangi Njuguna (Lewisburg PA). Loving mother to Simon Mugo (Kenya), Eve Njeri (PA), Sam Mwangi (PA). She was a mother in law to Brian Davis (PA). She was a sister to Hannah Muthoni(late), Virginia Ndorio (late), Winnie Wambui(Late) Joel Nyoike, Violet Wanjiru, Pastor Nancy Wairimu, Catherine Karanu and Evanson Ngugi- all in Kenya. Sister-in-law to Margaret Wambui and Joseph Muhia of North Carolina.

There will be a memorial service to be held on Wednesday 24th @7pm via Zoom.

Burial will be held on Friday Feb 26th, 2021 at Lewisburg Cemetery.

Please keep the family in prayers.

For funeral support, please send contributions to

Peterson Njuguna- $Spetersongolf

Margaret Muhia -$Mashei17Cashapp/Zelle (704)499-2640)

Joseph Muhia- $Joemuhia

Sammy Mwangi Njuguna- $infamousSam

For any information, you can reach :

Peterson Njuguna-(570)535-2287

Margaret Muhia-(704)499-2640

Eve Njeri- (570)535-2968

Sammy Njuguna- (570)768-9860

Metameta-(443)600-4608

Rev Wambui Njoroge- (229)392-8734

