- Advertisement -

Funeral & Fundraiser for Kenyan Man Who Died Aboard Kenya Airways Flight

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Funeral & Fundraiser for Kenyan Man Who Died Aboard Kenya Airways Flight
Funeral & Fundraiser for Kenyan Man Who Died Aboard Kenya Airways Flight. Peterson Njuguna Mwangi and the late Irene Wanjiku Njuguna/Photo

Death Announcement Of Peterson Njuguna Of Lewisburg Pennsylvania: It is with great sadness, we share that our father, Peterson joins our mother, Irene Wanjiku Njuguna, in heaven. He died aboard Kenya Airways flight after developing breathing difficulties seven hours after the plane left New York for Nairobi.

Last year we suffered with him the unconsolable loss of his loving wife, Irene Wanjiku Njuguna. He lived through this grief with the love of his children, Eve Mwangi and Sam Mwangi, and the support of family and friends.
Please consider making a monetary donation to assist his family as they navigate this sudden loss. Donations will go directly to his immediate family to help with end-of-life financial support for his beloved children and grandchildren.
Related Posts
NEWS

A Kenyan Man Erastus Ogila Ochondo Dies In The US

NEWS

Death Announcement Of Patroba Onyango Olale Of New Jersey

NEWS

Details Of Kenyan Man Who Died Aboard Kenya Airways Flight…

NEWS

Death Announcement Of Jackie Njeri Kihara of Seattle,…

We are so grateful for your love and support for Peterson’s family during this time. To support the family, click the GoFundme link-https://www.gofundme.com/f/peterson-njuguna

 

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

 

Funeral & Fundraiser for Kenyan Man Who Died Aboard Kenya Airways Flight

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: