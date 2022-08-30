Death Announcement Of Peterson Njuguna Of Lewisburg Pennsylvania: It is with great sadness, we share that our father, Peterson joins our mother, Irene Wanjiku Njuguna, in heaven. He died aboard Kenya Airways flight after developing breathing difficulties seven hours after the plane left New York for Nairobi.

Last year we suffered with him the unconsolable loss of his loving wife, Irene Wanjiku Njuguna. He lived through this grief with the love of his children, Eve Mwangi and Sam Mwangi, and the support of family and friends.

Please consider making a monetary donation to assist his family as they navigate this sudden loss. Donations will go directly to his immediate family to help with end-of-life financial support for his beloved children and grandchildren.

We are so grateful for your love and support for Peterson’s family during this time. To support the family, click the GoFundme link- https://www.gofundme.com/f/peterson-njuguna

Funeral & Fundraiser for Kenyan Man Who Died Aboard Kenya Airways Flight