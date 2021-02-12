Death Announcement For Teresa Waweru Of Adelphi Maryland
Death Announcement For Teresa Waweru Of Adelphi Maryland
It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing on
of Teresa Waweru after a short illness in Adelphi MD. She was beloved wife to Frederick
Waweru (Adelphi, MD) Loving mother to the late Michael Mwaura, Anna Waweru (Burtonsville,
MD) Susan Waweru (Clinton, MD) Charles Waweru (Raleigh, NC) Dickson Waweru and Paul
Waweru.
Due to the current guidelines, we will hold virtual prayer and funeral planning meetings on
the following days:
Feb 11,12,14,15,17 and 19 @ 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88008439435?pwd=cUgycC9ka04rb3k4UXV1QjVjTEVSQT09
Meeting ID: 880 0843 9435
Passcode: 434970
The family is kindly requesting for your financial assistance to transport the body to Kenya.
CashApp: $Awaweru16
CashApp: $Ravens760
zelle: 301-332-8952
For more information please contact:
Frederick Waweru 240-790-2248
Anna Waweru 301-332-8952
Charles Mureithi 301-237-8233
Susan Waweru 240-229-5409
Esther Waikuma 301-437-3196
Faith Waikuma 301-792-2225
Nancy Mwangi 443-801-8693
Pastor Mugweh 410-236-5401
