Death Announcement For Teresa Waweru Of Adelphi Maryland

It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing on

of Teresa Waweru after a short illness in Adelphi MD. She was beloved wife to Frederick

Waweru (Adelphi, MD) Loving mother to the late Michael Mwaura, Anna Waweru (Burtonsville,

MD) Susan Waweru (Clinton, MD) Charles Waweru (Raleigh, NC) Dickson Waweru and Paul

Waweru.

Due to the current guidelines, we will hold virtual prayer and funeral planning meetings on

the following days:

Feb 11,12,14,15,17 and 19 @ 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88008439435?pwd=cUgycC9ka04rb3k4UXV1QjVjTEVSQT09

Meeting ID: 880 0843 9435

Passcode: 434970

The family is kindly requesting for your financial assistance to transport the body to Kenya.

CashApp: $Awaweru16

CashApp: $Ravens760

zelle: 301-332-8952

For more information please contact:

Frederick Waweru 240-790-2248

Anna Waweru 301-332-8952

Charles Mureithi 301-237-8233

Susan Waweru 240-229-5409

Esther Waikuma 301-437-3196

Faith Waikuma 301-792-2225

Nancy Mwangi 443-801-8693

Pastor Mugweh 410-236-5401

