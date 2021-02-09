IT Consulting Can Be Tough, But You Don’t Have To Struggle

Nelson Mandela said, “when you climb one big hill, you find many more others to climb.” When I completed my Oracle training ages ago and became a fully-fledged Oracle financials consultant, I was over the moon. Little did I know that the journey ahead was tougher and overwhelming.

The moment you start working as an IT consultant and you are faced with the real complexities that define corporate America is when it strikes you that being an expert is not all about completing the coursework.

Indeed, the major struggle comes when you are now working with nobody to guide you about technicalities that are common in IT consultancy works.

Such was the situation that left the world crumbling below my feet. If quitting was ever an option then, I would never have lived to see the beauty of IT consulting.

The experience would serve as a blessing in disguise, compelling me to start a company that would not only offer training to potential IT consulting experts, but also enable them to navigate through their consultancy assignments with ease.

The underpinned video of one of our RPA consultants being engaged by our solution architects in understanding various day to day intricacies related to his work speaks in volumes.

