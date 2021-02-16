Sonko’s Daughter Saumu Accuses Senator Loitiptip of domestic violence

By Diaspora Messenger
0

Sonko's Daughter Saumu Accuses Senator Loitiptip of domestic violenceLamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip and Saumu Mbuvi, daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, have announced their separation following wrangles and disagreement.

The reports were fuelled by photos and videos of Senator Loitiptip hanging out with a female friend.

Saumu, on Instagram, announced that the two have separated, claiming that she has undergone domestic violence under Loitiptip.

“These are the things he did to me,” wrote Saumu, in one of her photos showing a swollen face and bruised lips.

“He almost killed me. I will forever fight for women to stand for their rights. Never allow a man to be violent to you.”

She also claimed that the senator had neglected their child, leaving Saumu as the primary caregiver.

Loitiptip told Kenyans.co.ke that Saumu shared her father’s traits and was suffering from bipolar disorder, threatening to expose her past to prove his claim.

The two have been dating for months and at one point planned to get married. However, Sonko’s daughter clarified that the two had split before officiating their union.

“Wedding date confirmed,” she captioned a picture of herself and the senator in June 2020.

Her previous relationship with businessman cum politician Ben Gatu also ended after she accused him of being violent.

“We started as friends and dated for nine months and we broke up when I was pregnant. He used to beat me and after sharing with friends I went to my dad and told him I couldn’t take it anymore,” she disclosed in a past interview.

Saumu met the senator in Mombasa where she was on holiday and he was there for work.

By DENIS MWANGI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

