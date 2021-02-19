Uhuru Elevates Former Speaker Beatrice Elachi To A Senior Govt Officials

Former Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi was sworn in as a Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service and Gender Affairs.

She was among nine executives who were sworn in during a ceremony held at State House on Friday, February 19 conducted by Head of Public Service Dr. Joseph Kinyua.

Elachi will serve in the Public service Ministry with Former Nairobi Woman Representative Rachel Shebesh and Linah Jebii Kilimo.

President Uhuru Kenyatta told the newly appointed CASs to prioritise the completion of ongoing National Government projects in their respective dockets.

The Head of State further advised them to embrace teamwork in advancing the Government agenda.

“We have a big task ahead of us, a task of completing programs and projects that we have already embarked on. I look forward to your contribution in fast-tracking them,” President Kenyatta noted..

The other newly sworn-in CASs were Eric Simiyu Wafukho (National Treasury), Jackson Musyoka Kalla (Labour and Social Protection), Lawrence Angolo Omuhaka (Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives) and Prof. Japheth Ntiba Micheni (State Law Office and Department of Justice).

Others were former University of Nairobi student leader David Osiany (Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development), Dr. Sara Ruto (Education), Zachary Ayieko (Energy) and Alex Mburi Mwiru (Lands and Physical Planning).

On Thursday, February 18, President Kenyatta held a meeting with officers in the Senior Ranks of the Executive instructed the officials to ensure prudent utilization of public resources in service delivery, stating that Kenyans must always get the highest value return for their money.

The Head of State urged the officers to embrace teamwork and unity of purpose so as to deliver the promise of a better and prosperous Kenya for all.

